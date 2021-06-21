How does technology help you adapt to change? Rytel on Utah Success Stories

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – Salt Lake City, Utah) Being able to adapt to change is something that has been tested a lot lately, in this episode of Utah Success Stories, I visited with a group that passed the test with the help of technology.

What do you take for granted when talking with a business? Telecom company Rytel. CEO, Mark Koon says it just might be your phone. “So they could pick up their phone, literally pick up their phone. Take it home, plug it in and it would be working like they were at working. Nobody would know any difference.”

Rytel helped roof and floor truss manufacturer, Automated Structures.

General Manager, Greg Mathews needed to adapt the way they did business when COVID hit.

I got the grand tour of the operation as Greg told me; “Out here, we got a lot of space and we were able to socially distance and sanitizing stations. the critical need was the office because we had a lot of people in our engineering department that work in cubicles close to one another and we needed to send as many people as possible home.”

For Automated Structures and their clients, the technology was transparent. Greg continued; “This phone system allowed either the call to be forwarded to a cell phone or forwarded to somebody’s desk phone and the customer didn’t even know that all the people that they are used to talking to in the office weren’t in the office.”

Why does Rytel do what they do? Mark simply said; “We are in it to make it so people can succeed at what they do.” He went on to tell me about a special program for veterans that they support called Warrior Rising. The group aids business owners that have served our country. Come to find out that Rytel donates a hefty percentage of their sales to the group.

Greg with Automated Structures was obviously impressed with the job that Rytel did for them; “It was pretty incredible. Within a week period we had about seventy percent of our office staff working from home offices and Rytel was a big part of making that happen.”

