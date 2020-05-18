How do you increase storage? Go Up!

You’ve probably heard the phrase, “a place for everything and everything in its place.” If you don’t know where things are, you can waste a lot of time looking.

Storage isn’t just important at home, it’s also important at businesses. Anthony Evans is the Project Manager for Elite Warehouse Supply. He told me what they do for businesses; “We really solve space optimization. We reduce costs, reduce damage, increase flow, and maximize opportunity.”

Elite has designed and installed rack storage systems all across the Intermountain West.

Anthony gave me some examples; “We’ve helped Merit Medical, we’ve helped SunRoc or SunPro as its known today. We’ve also helped a company called Chalk Couture and Rocky Mountain ATV. The latest project has been Bullfrog Spas, at their international headquarters in the Salt Lake Valley.”

I’m always up for a road trip. We visited with Eric Hales, Director of Product Development for Bullfrog Spas.

The new Bullfrog Spas factory in Herriman, Utah is impressive. Hales gave me the tour and told me; “This facility is 265,000 square feet. You don’t have to go larger in footprint, but we can go up. In this facility we can stack our spas much higher than we could in the old one.”

Imagine increasing your storage by four times – the answer? Rack systems.

Partnerships are important in business. Hales continued; “We’ve worked with Elite for a number of years. So when we were building this factory it was an obvious choice to have them come in and help us. They helped us identify the best placement of the racks, how to lay them out in the factory, and get the best use, both for raw goods and finished goods. And then helping us install them.”

As the tour at Bullfrog Spas continued it was clear that Elite wasn’t just about rack systems. They also made a custom mezzanine and stairs, lockers, and a secure storage cage.

Hales pointed to some pretty cool looking stainless-steel tanks and said, “They have fabrication capabilities as well those are resin tanks, we have different method of manufacturing our spas.”

Here’s something you might not know – Elite Warehouse Supply has been awarded the best of State for the last two years in Business Services Storage.

With another Utah Success Story, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

To see other Utah Success Stories or if you want to nominate a business for Doug to profile, go to abc4.com/success.

Everyone has a story. Stories have Power. They help us Understand each other. Watch Doug’s extended interviews called “Jessop’s Journal” on ABC4.com/Journal .

Doug Jessop can be reached on www.facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.twitter.com/dougjessopnews.

This article contains sponsored content.