How do you deal with pain?

Do you live with pain? Of course you do. We all do. The question is…what do you do to reduce and/or stop said pain?

Stuart Fetzer is an engineer and serial entrepreneur. His latest project is with a company called Pain Relief Technologies and a novel product called “The Kailo Patch”. How does it work?

Stuart showed me a thin patch about the size of an iPhone as told me; “This technology is made of little, tiny capacitors that are essentially painted onto a substrate and those capacitors have the capability to interact with the electrical signals in the nervous system of people who wear the patch.”

The initial launch was done in 2019 through crowdfunding site Indiegogo. Stuart explained; “We knew that having a great crowd funding launch would contribute to social proof because this product it’s easy to be skeptical about it. And unless there is evidence that other people have tried it and proven that it is valuable, then it’s hard to launch.”

How did they do? Stuart continued; “The crowds came, and they purchased. We had a chance to help tons more people than we thought we could, and we raised two million dollars.”

The Kailo Patch is being used primarily by people with osteoarthritis and back pain. The results of a clinical trial were recently published in a peer reviewed publication, “Anesthesia and Pain Research”. The average reduction is pain was reported at seventy one percent.

They’ve also did tests with identical looking patches with one not having the tech. According to Fetzer, “Of the people that we’ve tried that test with one hundred percent have chosen the patch with the technology in it.”

What does Fetzer say to doubters? “When people ask questions about ‘really? Does this really work? I totally engage with that. That is totally how I felt. I’ve gotten to a point know where I encourage the skepticism, because when they finally use it, the reaction is that much sweeter.”

