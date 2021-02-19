“Dirty Jobs” meets “How It’s Made” on Doug Jessop’s Utah Success Stories

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) I have a cool job. I get to pick and choose what stories I do on ABC4 News. I choose to accentuate the positive. I appreciate the entrepreneur spirit across the world and especially here in Utah. These are the people that saw a need and filled.

There is an old phrase; “Build a better mouse trap and the world will beat a path to your door.” I agree with that, but with a caveat…people need to know about your better product or it doesn’t really matter.

I want to help the business community with giving them an outlet to let people know about the cool things they are doing. Utah Success Stories was built out of that desire to help spread the positive word about people, places and things you might not know about.

A funny thing happened over the years that I’ve been doing this news feature. I asked for business owners to “put me to work.” From that request, Utah Success Stories has turned into a combination of “Dirty Jobs” and “How It’s Made.”

My collaborator/videographer, Ed Wilets, was able to fit in video from twenty (20) different business profile news stories we’ve done into this quick little demo reel. In order, here there are…

JMH Premium – How to Discover Grandma’s Secret Recipe.

Prismview – The Rainbow Makers

Dented Brick Distillery – What happens when you combine molasses, cane sugar, well-water and a disco ball?

Purple – Have you felt Purple? Another Utah Success Story with Doug Jessop

Grip6 – A gripping story of manufacturing unique belts

Rustico – Leave your Mark

JW Custom Hats – How a Custom Hat is Made

Fiber Nation & Fabrication – Making Dreams Into Reality

Dannon – A Moo-ving story about Millard County Milk

Western Nut – Tracking down the Treats – Roasting Cashews and making Pecan Brittle

Mountain View Mushrooms – My favorite fungus

Spectrum Solutions – Saliva based collection device used in new COVID-19 testing

CODE Corporation – This Utah company has the code to track COVID-19 testing

XLEAR Incorporated – A few sprays a day may keep the doctor away. Anti-viral activity on the virus that causes COVID-19

Skywalker Balloon – Up, Up and Away in my Beautiful Balloon.

Inland Boat Club – The Uber of Luxury Boats

Skywest Airlines – I’m leaving on a jet plane

Brown Floral – I’m Thinking of You

Taco Time – What’s your Lucky Number ?

Huge Brands – Snoopy sighting in Utah!

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

