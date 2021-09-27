Demolition expert removes bombs as well as tattoos that bombed

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) I get to meet some very interesting people in my job. In fact, I look at everyone as interesting, because everyone truly has a story. Those stories have power because they help us understand each other.

It’s time for a preview of my powerful and positive Jessop’s Journal interview with a woman by the name of Jazz Wilkey. FYI – You can watch the entire interview by clicking HERE.

Jazz is proud of her family heritage of serving in the United States Military. “I was with the 151st airwing for the air guard and also the 151st civil engineering squadron. What I did for the civil engineering was EOD, which is explosive ordinance disposal.” Translation – Jazz got to do “boom stuff.” She laughed and told me; “Well I figured if I was going to go into the military, I wanted to do something I couldn’t do anywhere else.”

On the one hand it sounds kind of fun. On the other hand it sounds kind of scary. Jazz continued; “When I was in basic training. My TI, when he found out what I was doing he just shook his head and walked away. He left me alone after that.

You could say that Jazz Wilkey is still in the disposal businesses. She is the Corporate Training Coordinator for a company that removes tattoo ink out of the skin, called Tatt2Away.

Jazz recently introduced me to Sergeant Russo. He has an awesome military tattoo on his shoulder of his grandfather’s unit that served in World War II. Come to find out that his grandfather had driven a tank twenty miles behind enemy lines before running out of gas. Additionally Sargent Russo also had the Greek letters of his fraternity around the unit tattoo. He still loved his Greek letters but wanted to put them somewhere else.

That’s were Jazz came in. The folks at Tatt2Away have come up with a pretty awesome proprietary way to remove tattoos with a series of “polka dots” that form a scab the same color of the ink below and literally remove the ink of the skin.

Why does Jazz do what she does? “I get to meet some really interesting people and I love helping them. Whether their goal is to change it because they’ve outgrown their epic tattoo from their epic transformer or it’s someone that’s had something significant change in their life. Whether that tattoo has helped them through rough times or like you mentioned, gangs or prison or things like that. They are moving forward in their life, and they need to get rid of this. So being able to help them do that in the quickest and best way possible. To just see their face light up. Especially after that very first treatment. You can explain it, but they just don’t understand it and they don’t quite believe you. Those first scabs and there is no ink in that spot at all. Their faces… just ecstatic. It’s really neat to see that. “

Consider this your personal invitation to watch this entire episode of Jessop’s Journal and share it with someone that enjoys a powerful and positive story.

Everyone has a story. I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

