(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Let’s face it. Jobs are a fact of life. I would NOT want to do what Shane and Michelle Woodworth do. I’m pretty sure you wouldn’t either.

Michelle described what they do; “We deal with contaminants, biohazards, thing that people don’t want to deal with. Things that could be infectious. Things that people aren’t trained to deal with.”

The Woodworth’s company, Crime Scene Cleaners, are virtually anonymous. You’re not going to see big logoed vehicles or their staff walking around outside in hazmat suits. In fact, you may not even notice them at all. They do that out of respect and compassion.

“We started in the mortuary business Both of us felt this was something we could do to give back to the community”; Michelle said.

This couples unique background gives them a level of empathy in a business that helps people through difficult times.

I asked Shane to tell me something that people might know about their business. He replied; “I think the big thing that a lot of people don’t know is that a company like ours even exist. I think that they expect law enforcement, or the medical examiner is going to come in and clean everything and put things back together and they are very, very surprised when law enforcement wraps up their investigation and the news leaves that they are left with the aftermath to deal with on their own.”

They are in an emotional business. How do they do what they do? Michelle explained; “Sometimes you go in and you hear the story and it breaks your heart and you just have to remember that you are there to help them.”

I interview lots of business owners and find that one of the most important questions is their “why.” The Woodworth’s answer was direct and heartfelt; “Plain and simple, we do it so that families don’t.”

With another Utah Success Story, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

