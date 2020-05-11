Coping with COVID19 through cleaning

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the C.E.O. Lately that phrase has taken on new meaning.

I had the chance to be a “janitor for a day” with the help of Tom Richter with JAN-PRO of Utah. He told me; “Early on in this COVID 19 process the department of Homeland Security listed janitorial services as an essential industry. It’s not a sexy or glamorous business, but in these difficult and uncertain times the cleaning companies and the janitorial staff are the first responders in the event that there is a positive COVID-19 clean in a facility.”

Think about that for a minute. Before you go into a business, as an employee or as a customer, it’s kind of obviously important that somebody needs to help make the building safe.

Tom is the Master Franchise Owner in Utah for the nationwide cleaning service JAN-PRO. Translation, if you need cleaning in Utah, Tom is your connection. On a side note, if you want to start a cleaning business in Utah, Tom is your connection as well. What are the top tips he gives to employees and employers as they come back to work?

“Number 1, from a personal perspective, sanitize your toothbrush. Put it in antiseptic mouthwash. Number 2 clean your cellphone on a daily basis. Number 3 use the right chemicals and equipment for the job that is being done. lastly number 4 and probably the most important, read the label for the product.”

Seth Anderson with Security National, is corporate facilities manager for its numerous buildings throughout the U.S.

I asked him what they are doing to keep their buildings safe as people are starting to come back to work? “On a day to day basis, horizontal surfaces like desks, conference tables, toilet seats those will get cleaned and wiped down. Door handles. Door knobs. But the EnviroShield process, since it’s an electrostatic process it will actually stick to windows, walls and floors. Anything that it touches. That’s how we are able to clean 100 percent of the building.”

I rolled up my sleeves and pitched in. The EnviroShield machine put out a fine mist and made the work go fairly fast. If you are wondering, yes – I cleaned the bathroom.

I always like to ask interviewees what people might not realize about their company. Tom had an impressive answer; “Not only do we do janitorial services, but we also have a supply side of our business. In fact, we were asked by coronavirus.utah.gov to be a supplier of essentials items such as masks, disinfectants, gloves and other PPE or personal protective equipment.”

With another Utah Success Story, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

