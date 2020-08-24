American Idol Contest – Katie Higley

(ABC4 NEWS – Salt Lake City, UT) “Doug Jessop’s Utah Success Stories” profiles companies and people that make a difference. I also do in-depth, online interviews with people from all walks of life, called “Jessop’s Journal”. Here’s an abbreviated version of my interview with the American Idol contestant, Katie Higley.

DOUG: What was the song that your great-grandfather sang?

KATIE: Yes, he sang White Christmas with Bing Crosby. The Bing Crosby. He sang as the first tenor in the quartet. So you can hear grandpa every Christmas and their singing the I’m Dreaming, you know.

DOUG: You’ve also been on American Idol.

KATIE: yeh. I was named Soul Sister on my girls’ camp when I was really young.

DOUG: Ah, I knew there was a reason.

KATIE: I love gospel music. So when this song came out by Train. That’s the song I’m going to sing. I loved how happy it is, it’s upbeat. Do you want to hear a bit?

DOUG: Yeah let’s hear it

KATIE: (MUSIC PERFORMANCE)

DOUG: So who were the judges that you played that in front of?

KATIE: It was for Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie, and Luke Bryant.

