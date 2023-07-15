SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — For ice cream lovers and those seeking relief from the excessive heat, getting discounted ice cream this coming week is as easy as saying “Happy Anniversary.”

Sub Zero, a local ice cream shop that makes its ice cream in front of customers using liquid nitrogen, is celebrating its 18th year in business on Tuesday, July 18 by giving customers 18% off their orders. However, the discount comes with one condition: the customer must wish them a happy anniversary.

What began in Utah as the intersection between science and ice cream in 2005, has now grown to 30 locations across the nation and was even featured on the investment show Shark Tank in 2013, according to a press release.

The company says the ice cream is made custom for each customer as the selected cream and flavors are frozen in less than a minute using liquid nitrogen. Nitrogen is odorless, tasteless, and non-toxic making for an ideal tool to instantly freeze the cream, the website said.

The local ice cream shop Sub Zero uses liquid nitrogen to freeze the cream in front of customers. The company is offering an 18% discount on July 18 in honor of its 18th year anniversary. (Courtesy of Sub Zero)

The process is not only of service to hungry dessert seekers but also is used in local schools as part of STEM presentations, fulfilling the founder’s intentions of building an ice cream shop that would “excite the imagination,” according to the website.

In addition to Sub Zero’s 35 flavors, it also has reduced fat, Vegan, and sugar-free options to cater to all customers, according to their website. Many stores also offer ice cream cakes.

The anniversary discount can be used on Tuesday, July 18.