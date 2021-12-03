Styx, REO Speedwagon heads to Utah this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Classic rock fans get excited! REO Speedwagon and Styx are coming to Utah this summer.

The classic rock groups will be performing at USANA Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The two bands are co-headlining the “Live & UnZoomed” tour kicking off May 31, 2022, in Michigan. The headliners will be joined by a Canadian rock band, Loverboy.

Rockets for Salt Lake City go on sale starting Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Presale for Citi cardmembers starts on Dec. 7 and VIP packages can be purchased starting on Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at REOSpeedwagon.com and StyxWorld.com.

Styx is debuting a new album, “Crash of the Crown,” which was written pre-pandemic and recorded and produced during the pandemic.

“I can’t think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we’ve known for years and performed with on many a stage,” says Styx’s Tommy Shaw. “What a great night of music this will be!”

“Tommy (Shaw) and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together,” says REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin said. “Add our great friends Mike Reno and the Loverboy guys, and I am totally psyched. If I wasn’t performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show. See you all, LIVE and UNZOOMED!”

“We can’t wait to take the stage and rock this summer, it’s gonna be awesome,” says Loverboy’s Mike Reno. “These are all the groups I grew up with, and I’m there too. Best tour of the summer…guaranteed.”

Click here for tour information and to purchase tickets.