Study: Utahns rank among most generous states in the country

Volunteering is great, but another powerful way to champion your favorite cause is through small, recurring donations. Getty Images

UTAH (ABC4) – As the holiday season is in full swing, the season of giving typically comes hand in hand. For Utahns though, it looks like that idea stays year-round according to a new study.

A report by the Utah Foundation tracking social charity in Utah shows the state consistently ranks among the top in the country when it comes to charitable deeds.

The report, The Art of Association: Community Life in Utah, aims to study community, civic engagement and social trust.

The report analyzes six metrics: charitable donations, volunteering, attendance at religious services, participation in neighborhood groups, the number of non-professional organizations and the number of professional organizations.

Metrics compare Utah against all states across the nation. Utah consistently outpaces most states in volunteerism, charitable donations and overall participation in community life.

Overall, 66% of Utahns donated regularly compared to 50% of Americans nationwide. The study notes this high number could be attributed to the fact that a large share of the population are practicing members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which encourages a 10% tithe from members.

Utahns donating at least $25 to a charitable group has remained steady this past decade, hitting a high point of 71% in 2012 and settling to its average at around 66% in 2019.

The number of Utahns volunteering hit 49% compared to only 30% nationally. Nearly two-thirds of Utah’s volunteering reported in 2018 was done through a religious organization, the study finds.

With studies showing that giving can actually boost your mental health and physical health, there’s nothing stopping Utahns from partaking in the spirit of giving.

To check out the full study results and insights, click here.