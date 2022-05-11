(ABC4) – As May is Mental Health Awareness Month and remote working comes to a close for many, it’s the perfect time to reflect on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected general workflow.

In a recent survey conducted by Verizon, the relationship between mental health and remote working was examined.

Overall, the study revealed the coronavirus pandemic had a great impact on workers’ collective mental health and workflow.

In total, 29% of respondents reported their mental health is worse now than it was before the pandemic began, while 27% reported feeling burned out nearly all of the time throughout the past two years.

In contrast, 55% of individuals reported they would be happy to work from home for another year.

Additionally, the study revealed non-work activities respondents were guilty of doing when working from home.

The following is a list of non-work activities individuals have engaged in while working from home:

21% have lied to their boss about how much they worked

31% have had a therapy appointment while working from home

49% have taken a nap while working from home

55% have watched television

56% have scrolled through social media for more than half an hour

Interesting findings from the study include:

Despite the stress of the pandemic, 82% of respondents prefer working from home than in the office.

57% of respondents have cried at work in the past two years, 49% of which have reported crying many times.

45% of respondents have had to see a mental health professional in the past two years.

To view the full study, click here.