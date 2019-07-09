Study shows air pollution ages lungs prematurely

(ABC4 News) – A new study has found air pollution does more damage to our lungs than scientists previously realized.

Researchers used data from the UK biobank.

They studied the lung function of more than 300,000 people who were exposed to higher levels of air pollution long-term between 2006 and 2010.

Researchers found exposure to particle pollution ages lungs faster than normal and puts people at a higher risk of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD.

Particle pollution is the mix of solid and liquid droplets in the air like dirt, dust, soot, or smoke, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

It comes from coal and natural gas-fired plants, cars, agriculture, unpaved roads, and construction sites.

Learn more about the study in Monday’s European Respiratory Journal.

What others are clicking on: