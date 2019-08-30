Newsfore Opt-In Form

Study looks at relationship between breast cancer and hormone therapy

News
Posted: / Updated:
mammogram-doctor-breast-cancer_1539205708636_407165_ver1_20181011210004-159532

Hormone therapy is currently used by millions of women to relieve common symptoms of menopause.

Now, a new study looks at whether there is a link between menopausal hormone therapy and the risk of developing breast cancer. The study looked at data on more than 100,000 women from 58 worldwide studies. Findings suggest many types of menopausal hormone therapy show some association with an increased risk of breast cancer.

The study also showed women who received menopausal hormone therapy continued to have an elevated risk for about a decade after stopping the therapies. Cleveland Clinic’s Holly Pederson, M.D., did not take part in the research, but advises women to not be scared by the numbers.

“While the hazard ratios can seem very scary, the absolute numbers of breast cancer events are very, very low,” she said.

Dr. Pederson said it’s important to note that the absolute risk, for an average 50-year-old woman, of getting breast cancer over the next five years, is 1.3 percent. And when women use menopausal hormone therapy for five years, breast cancer risk only increases slightly, to about two percent.

Dr. Pederson said there are many women for whom the slight risk is worth the benefit for the relief of the menopausal symptoms, which is why it’s important for women to talk to their doctors to learn about their individual risks.

“A woman should have a thorough evaluation, not only for general health and those factors, but a very specific breast cancer risk assessment,” she said.

Dr. Pederson says the effects of hormone replacement on breast tissue and breast cancer risk are very complex and experts are still working to completely understand them. Complete results of the study can be found in

SOURCE: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/9i5BCZ6yPEtKLOynuRIkRl?domain=thelancet.com

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Midday update on Gun Range Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midday update on Gun Range Fire"

Gun Range Fire 5:30 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Range Fire 5:30 Update"

Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singers auditioning for popular TV show in hopes of pursuing musical dreams"

Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utes super fan buys time on 39 billboards sending message to BYU fans Final"

DWR officials rescue elk stuck in bog hole

Thumbnail for the video titled "DWR officials rescue elk stuck in bog hole"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS