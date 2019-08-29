Study links media use with adolescent depression

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) – For many kids, taking ‘selfies’ and viewing the world through the lenses of their devices is harmless fun. But, according to one recent study, all that time spent on media may increase their risk of depression.

The study looked at 3,826 students and how their use of social media, video games, television, and computers impacted their mood.

“They discovered that social media is not the same as TV, is not the same as video games, or just being on the computer,” said Joe Austerman, D.O., of Cleveland Clinic Children’s, who did not take part in the study. “Although most of them had an effect on depression, it was in different ways, and to different degrees.”

Researchers found media use had a negative impact on mood when it came to social media and television.

Other forms of media, such as video games and computer use, had less impact on depression symptoms.

Dr. Austerman said social media, in particular, tends to foster thoughts of comparison and self-judgment.

He said it’s easy for adolescents to fall into the traps of the online world – where not everything we see can be taken at face value.

This is why it’s important for parents to talk to their children about what they see online.

“You want to continually educate, point out, and look for learning opportunities when they are engaged in their social media,” said Dr. Austerman. “Ask them – ‘Hey, do you think that’s real? Here’s what’s really happening; this is an artificial world.’”

Dr. Austerman said parents should be mindful to model good media behavior and be aware of how much time they’re spending on their own devices, as well as their children’s use of media.

“Monitor their activity and look for signs of behavioral changes, signs that they may be becoming depressed, more withdrawn, more irritable, declining grades – you want to keep an eye on that, and if you see it, go seek help from a mental health professional,” he said.

Complete results of the study can be found in JAMA Pediatrics.

