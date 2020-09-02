Students write an essay that could become a Vice-Presidential debate question.

Statewide call for essays from students

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s a historical first, Vice-Presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will debate each other in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall.

A statewide essay contest is underway to help students at all levels, from kindergarten to college to be part of the electoral process.

What do you submit?

According to a press release sent to ABC4 News, The Debate Commission is asking for 300 words answering the question:

If you could ask the vice-presidential candidates one question, what would you ask and why?

Winning Essays will be published in the Salt Lake Tribune and Deseret News, and could be submitted to the moderator of the debate as a potential question for the candidates at the vice-presidential debate on October 7, 2020.

Students can submit their questions at https://debate2020.utah.edu/student-essay-contest

The 300-word essays must be submitted by September 11, 2020.

The essays will be judged in partnership with the University of Utah, and winning students will be notified by email. Submissions will be judged by grade level: K-5th, 6th-8th, 9th-12th, and college.

Disclaimer: By submitting an essay you agree to have your essay submitted for consideration as a question at the vice presidential debate and to be printed in the newspaper.