Students wanting to opt-out of Black history? It’s protected by state law

NORTH OGDEN, UTAH (ABC4 News) – After nationwide backlash surrounding a Weber County charter school’s decision to allow parents to opt-out their child out from learning about Black history, ABC4 is asking the question why was it allowed in the first place?

In an email from the Utah State Board of Education, we were directed to state law Title 53G, Chapter 10, part 2. It allows a parent to “waive” their child’s participation in a school’s curriculum or activity on the basis of religious differences or right of conscience.

The school in question is Maria Montessori Academy in North Ogden, which falls under the board’s supervision.

According to published reports, the school’s director offered parents the option to opt-out of learning about Black history saying it’s within their “civil rights.”

The decision was made last week after some parents reportedly asked school officials.

After nationwide backlash, the school changed its mind. The school’s website now has a statement on it addressing the controversy saying in part, “We regret that after receiving requests, an opt-out form was sent out concerning activities planned during this month of celebration… at this time no families are opting out of our planned activities and we have removed the option.”

ABC4 did speak to a school employee Monday evening who declined to go on-camera. The employee says “this is a great school.”