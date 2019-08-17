Students in Herriman to start school year with new high school

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Some high school students in Herriman will be starting the school year in a brand-new building.

Mountain Ridge High School is officially done, and the district held an open house Friday afternoon.

Students, community members, school officials, and the media were all invited for a ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the road that leads to the school.

“The opportunity to start something new and start some traditions and culture of the school it doesn’t happen very often,” said Mike Kochevar, principal.

“It’s exciting to think that the things we do now is going to be carried on for years to come.”

After the official opening of the school and the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the football team opened its season on their brand new football field.

