Students do not need a doctors note for face mask exemption, Salt Lake County Council says

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County Council has released updated information regarding mask exemptions in schools within Salt Lake County.
In a statement issued Monday, County Council Chair Laurie Stringham said:
“Due to some confusion, I want to clarify the following: No doctor’s notes are required by the order to get these exemptions, parents should notify the school if their child needs these exemptions.”
The County said it is concerned that requiring a doctor’s note would place undue burden on our healthcare system, which is already overwhelmed.
Parents should notify the school if their child needs the exemptions.
The exemptions are as follows:
- those who cannot put on or remove the masks without assistance
- a medical condition, mental health condition or intellectual or developmental disability
- individuals who have an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or an accommodation under Section 504 that allow for a mask exemption for the student and teacher to meet educational needs, such as Deaf or hearing impaired. (Although an IEP or 504 is not required for a learning exemption.)
On Friday Salt Lake County issued a 30-day mask mandate requiring everyone to wear masks when indoors in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
