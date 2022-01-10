Students do not need a doctors note for face mask exemption, Salt Lake County Council says

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County Council has released updated information regarding mask exemptions in schools within Salt Lake County.

In a statement issued Monday, County Council Chair Laurie Stringham said:

“Due to some confusion, I want to clarify the following: No doctor’s notes are required by the order to get these exemptions, parents should notify the school if their child needs these exemptions.”

The County said it is concerned that requiring a doctor’s note would place undue burden on our healthcare system, which is already overwhelmed.

Parents should notify the school if their child needs the exemptions.

The exemptions are as follows:

those who cannot put on or remove the masks without assistance

a medical condition, mental health condition or intellectual or developmental disability

individuals who have an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or an accommodation under Section 504 that allow for a mask exemption for the student and teacher to meet educational needs, such as Deaf or hearing impaired. (Although an IEP or 504 is not required for a learning exemption.)

On Friday Salt Lake County issued a 30-day mask mandate requiring everyone to wear masks when indoors in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

To read the full public health order, click here