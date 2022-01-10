Students do not need a doctors note for face mask exemption, Salt Lake County Council says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake County Council has released updated information regarding mask exemptions in schools within Salt Lake County.

In a statement issued Monday, County Council Chair Laurie Stringham said:

“Due to some confusion, I want to clarify the following: No doctor’s notes are required by the order to get these exemptions, parents should notify the school if their child needs these exemptions.”

The County said it is concerned that requiring a doctor’s note would place undue burden on our healthcare system, which is already overwhelmed.

Parents should notify the school if their child needs the exemptions.

The exemptions are as follows:

  • those who cannot put on or remove the masks without assistance
  • a medical condition, mental health condition or intellectual or developmental disability 
  • individuals who have an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or an accommodation under Section 504 that allow for a mask exemption for the student and teacher to meet educational needs, such as Deaf or hearing impaired.  (Although an IEP or 504 is not required for a learning exemption.)

On Friday Salt Lake County issued a 30-day mask mandate requiring everyone to wear masks when indoors in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

To read the full public health order, click here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories