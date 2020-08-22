Students at Ogden charter school test positive for COVID-19 first week back

OGDEN, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Students at Leadership Learning Academy, a charter school in Ogden, have tested positive for COVID-19 the first week back at school. Now, students have to quarantine for two weeks.

A guardian says she got an email this morning from the school stating a couple of students tested positive for COVID-19 but her granddaughter, didn’t have contact with them.

Linda Rice’s granddaughter goes to Leadership Learning Academy in Ogden. This is the email she got stating, “It doesn’t appear to have come from contact at the school and exposure was limited.”

“She wasn’t affected by it, so I feel a little bit better about it,” said Rice.

The email also states, “no teachers or staff members had close contact, parents were notified and students were placed on home quarantine,”

“I go, you make sure you go outside and play you stay far away from kids, 6 feet distance, don’t put your hands up by your face,” said Rice.

Rice says she’s had some anxiety about sending her asthmatic granddaughter back to school.

“Keep your mask on, and if you get too hot and have a hard time breathing, go tell your teacher, she can let you inside,” she added.

Earlier today, children played outside. It appears they practiced social distancing and some wore masks even though they were outdoors.

“I really think the school is doing everything in their power and I’m pretty sure the health department’s got them on the guidelines,” said Rice.

The director for the school tells ABC4, they offer three learning options during the pandemic. In-person, all online or hybrid.

“They didn’t bring the kids to school, it was the parents choice,” said Rice.

The director says they have a multi-step cleaning protocol, covering all touchpoints in the school and they’re taking temperatures.

“If there’s another outbreak, I definitely will pull her,” said Rice.

Rice says she may consider switching to online learning, to keep her granddaughter safe. The director says they will work with the health department for the rest of the school year.

Weber-Morgan Health Department provided us with some information for parents:

“We encourage everyone to read the state’s COVID-19 School Manual to be prepared to act quickly if a student, teacher, or staff member at your school is exposed to COVID-19. It’s available in English and Spanish at www.coronavirus.utah.gov.

Please refer to the graphs beginning on page 93 of the manual for how to determine who shifts to remote learning or who can be in the classroom, and to page 96 for the process of closing schools.”