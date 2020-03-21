Student athlete at Weber State University tests positive for COVID-19

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A student-athlete at Weber State University tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, and is currently self-isolating.

The University said it is working closely with public health officials to support a full and speedy recovery for the student.

The student is a member of our track and field team and lives off-campus, according to University officials. The student reportedly had initial exposure from a non-student friend after classes were canceled. The friend subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Before knowing of the friend’s diagnosis, University officials say the student had a one-time, limited exposure outside in a small group with other members of the team and has been social distancing since Monday, March 16.

Coaches and other members of the team who had direct contact with this individual are aware and are being asked to social distance and self-monitor.

Since this is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 involving a member of the Weber State community, The University said as additional cases are diagnosed, they will post as much information as we can on the school’s website.

The University said anyone experiencing the following should contact their healthcare provider concerning possible exposure to COVID-19:

Fever of more than 100.5 degrees

New or worsening cough

New or worsening shortness of breath

Close contact (6 feet or less) for a duration of 15 minutes or more with someone diagnosed with COVID-19

Recent travel to a country at a Level 3 CDC designation

In a statement, the university added, “as new information emerges, please remember the risk of COVID-19 is not connected with race, ethnicity or nationality. Do not make determinations of risk based on race or country of origin, and be sure to maintain the confidentiality of those who may be tested for or have confirmed coronavirus infection. Sharing accurate information from only reliable sources is the best thing community members can do to keep rumors and misinformation from spreading.”

