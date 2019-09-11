Student arrested for threatening a school threat in St. George

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – St. George police have arrested a student for threatening to shoot a school.
The threat was made for Snow Canyon Middle School.
A school resource officer investigated a text threat that was sent to multiple people in regards to a possible school shooting on Wednesday at the middle school.
The resource office identified the person who sent the message.
An interview was done with the student and his parents. The student was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
He was charged with a third-degree felony.
