Evacuations ordered as fire crews battle wildfire in Utah County, structures threatened

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are responding to a new wildfire threatening structures in Utah County.
The fire has been dubbed the Goshen Fire. Evacuations have been ordered for the Summit Springs Subdivision as a result of the fire.
The fire is burning southwest of Santaquin, according to fire officials.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
