Strong weekend storm dominates the state–winds, snow and cold!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Winds are howling and temperatures are plummeting! A cold storm system is here as a front has swept the state leaving gusty northwesterly winds behind the front and snow showers into Sunday morning. Temperatures will drastically drop statewide, and winds will be blustery Sunday, and weather warning worthy in Southern Utah.

Precipitation will fill in early Sunday morning and continue through the day with Eastern Utah getting the bulk of the action. This system will greatly impact Western Wyoming and travel on I-80. Winds with blowing snow is likely, and road conditions will be wintry and compromise traffic.

This air mass is cold enough for snow, and some elevations may see rain mixing with snow, but flurries could fly in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Tooele counties. We have a dry air mass in place and accumulations in most lower valleys will likely remain under an inch, with 3-6 inches in the Northern mountains. Mountain valleys like Park City could see two to four inches, with the Uinta mountains getting anywhere from six to nine inches.

While moisture will be the main concern in the north and the east, the wind will be the dominating factor down south. A wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning is posted for Washington County with wind gusts getting up to 55 miles per hour. The warnings will remain in effect until early Monday morning.

For the latest forecast, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team.

