STRIP CLUB SHOOTING: Man killed at or near South Salt Lake club, police looking for suspect

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was shot and killed at a strip club on State Street just after midnight on Saturday, according to police.

The South Salt Lake Police Department posted a live video on Facebook of a heavy presence in the parking lot of Southern X-Posure, located at 3420 S State Street, declaring that a man in his late-20s had been shot and taken to a nearby hospital. There, the victim was pronounced dead by the medical staff.

Details as to the incident that led to the fatal shooting are thin, the department states that the suspect, believed to be a male, fled the scene and is still at large. Apart from that, no description as to his physical appearance could be gathered at the time of the investigation at the strip club.

According to the club’s social media, the location on State Street was celebrating its final night of operation, calling the evening’s party, “The Last Dance.”

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Officials are asking anyone who was in the area around the club at about midnight and may have noticed anything suspicious or concerning to call 801-840-4000 to report what they saw.