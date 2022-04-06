SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A string of crashes that occurred along Interstate-80 and State Route-201 on the morning of April 6 has left a man in serious condition.

Just after 8:00 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) was dispatched to the area of Interstate-80 near 300 West. The westbound lanes were closed off for a short period, though one lane has since been able to open up. At this time, traffic is still backed up.

The UHP was then dispatched to the area of Interstate-80 near 600 West on reports of another accident. Though UHP could not confirm that this second accident was a result of the first, they did disclose that it was likely.

Later, UHP was dispatched to a third accident on State Route-201 near 3200 West.

At this time, one man has been transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The UHP is reporting no other injuries as a result of the crashes.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.