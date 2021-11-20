Stranded hiker rescued from Lisa Falls, officials warn of hiking dangers

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A hiker was rescued after getting stuck near Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The Salt Lake County Search and Rescue Team (SLCOSAR) says the man had hiked up the West Ridge near Lisa Falls and was descending, thinking the path would lead back to the falls.

While descending, the hiker found himself in a tricky situation and didn’t feel confident enough to climb back up the ridge that was composed of steep, wet rock.

The hiker called for help and search and rescue teams were able to lower the man safely to the ground with a harness. The resume mission took around three hours. All teams and the hiker were able to safely exit the trail.

Hiking is a popular activity in Utah and something most folks can enjoy. However, park officials have been seeing more cases of hikers stranded, lost, or injured while hiking. These issues can be attributed to a lack of planning, wrong directions, or overestimating one’s physical skill and capability.

“A lot of people will look online look at a trail, think it’s great and then get there start at the trailhead and within a mile the trailhead disappears, it goes off five or six different directions and they end up getting lost, or not having enough supplies,” says Sergeant Darrell Cashin with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“A lot of our calls kind of fall in that line of people not understanding what they’re getting into or researching it well enough or talking to people who have actually done the trail,” says Cashin.

Search and rescue leaders say it’s also important to stay with someone and keep enough clothing, food, and water in case the hike goes longer than expected.