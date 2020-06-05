SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah Health Department, is now accepting cloth face coverings. It’s an effort to help reserve the personnel equipment (PPE) for staff who need the medical-grade equipment to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Mask guidelines were updated in April by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). they recommended wearing cloth face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19 to prevent transmission to others. Cloth coverings will be distributed to U of U Health Patients, visitors, and staff to use in a non-clinical setting.

In a press release sent to ABC4 News, here’s how you can donate:

Cloth face coverings can be dropped off at bins located at U of U Health community clinics. These locations include:

South Ogden Health Center

Farmington Health Center

Centerville Health Center

Madsen Health Center in Salt Lake City

Sugar House Health Center

Redwood Health Center in South Salt Lake

Greenwood Health Center in Midvale

Westridge Health Center in West Valley City

South Jordan Health Center

Redstone Health Center in Park City

Stansbury Health Center in Tooele

Parkway Health Center in Orem





Donated cloth face coverings will be properly cleaned and decontaminated by the University of Utah Hospital Laundry Services. The face coverings will be laundered using a similar process as patient bed linens. Clean face coverings are then transported to a bagging room where hospital employees handle the masks wearing appropriate PPE. The face coverings are then individually packaged with instructions on how to properly care and launder the masks at home.

If you would like to make a cloth mask for donation, here is what the University reccomends

Cloth mask coverings need to filter out particles but still be easy to breathe through. Experts recommend using 100 percent cotton fabrics or cotton blend fabrics. You can find cloth face-covering assembly instructions here.