SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah Health Department, is now accepting cloth face coverings. It’s an effort to help reserve the personnel equipment (PPE) for staff who need the medical-grade equipment to protect themselves from COVID-19.
Mask guidelines were updated in April by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). they recommended wearing cloth face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19 to prevent transmission to others. Cloth coverings will be distributed to U of U Health Patients, visitors, and staff to use in a non-clinical setting.
In a press release sent to ABC4 News, here’s how you can donate:
Cloth face coverings can be dropped off at bins located at U of U Health community clinics. These locations include:
- South Ogden Health Center
- Farmington Health Center
- Centerville Health Center
- Madsen Health Center in Salt Lake City
- Sugar House Health Center
- Redwood Health Center in South Salt Lake
- Greenwood Health Center in Midvale
- Westridge Health Center in West Valley City
- South Jordan Health Center
- Redstone Health Center in Park City
- Stansbury Health Center in Tooele
- Parkway Health Center in Orem
Donated cloth face coverings will be properly cleaned and decontaminated by the University of Utah Hospital Laundry Services. The face coverings will be laundered using a similar process as patient bed linens. Clean face coverings are then transported to a bagging room where hospital employees handle the masks wearing appropriate PPE. The face coverings are then individually packaged with instructions on how to properly care and launder the masks at home.
If you would like to make a cloth mask for donation, here is what the University reccomends
Cloth mask coverings need to filter out particles but still be easy to breathe through. Experts recommend using 100 percent cotton fabrics or cotton blend fabrics. You can find cloth face-covering assembly instructions here.