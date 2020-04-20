Stop a suspected thief! North Salt Lake Police ask for help

NORTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – North Salt Lake police have asked for help locating a suspect wanted for burglary, vehicle theft and hit and run.

Surveillance pictures sent from North Salt Lake Police

A press release sent to ABC4 News, says, surveillance video shows an unknown suspect burglarizing vehicles and businesses around 189 N. Hwy 89 in North Salt Lake.

The suspect took a vehicle, money and other property from the businesses. When the suspect left the scene in the stolen vehicle, he hit an automobile that was parked, damaging both vehicles.

The suspect then jumped out of the car and returned to the original scene where he was seen on surveillance video again gathering property he had stashed behind the business.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20’s to early 30’s, dark hair, dark tan pants, black tennis shoes, with a dark blue and white plaid button up shirt carrying a grey and black backpack.

If you have any information concerning the suspect please contact the North Salt Lake Police Department at 801-298-6000