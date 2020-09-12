OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nearly 6 months later, an Ogden resident is reunited with her 10-year-old dog, Lilee who was reportedly taken off her property in early April.

“I just cried because, it was over and we both you know, could be together again,” said Judy Nye.

Judy Nye got a tip from someone in Perry, saying they recognized the person who reportedly took Lilee off her property, after ABC4’s report about her missing dog, back in July.

“Took pictures, photos of Lilee and these two people that had Lilee took pictures of his car,” she said.

Nye says they traced the vehicle’s plates and found a different car, from what her home surveillance captured back in April.

“Found out that he had worked across the street from where we live,” she said.

That man reportedly gave the dog to his girlfriend, the woman in the photograph. Police found Lilee with that same couple over two hours away, in Fairview.

“She was excited to see me and I was excited to see her, I started crying and she ran to my car and wanted to come into my car immediately, to come home,” said Nye.

Nye says the community is to thank, for bringing 10-year-old Lilee, back home.

“Just the support from them, that I kept going, I kept looking for her and I never gave up,” she added.

Nye encourages dog owners to get their pet chipped because that is how officers were able to prove Lilee belonged to her.

“I feel complete, I feel whole, I feel like my best friend is back with me,” said Nye.

The man’s been arrested for stealing Lilee off of Nye’s property and she plans to press charges.