23-year-old man arrested for possession of child porn after agents search Stockton home

STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A search warrant executed by the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force was executed on Wednesday at a home in Stockton, where two men were taken into custody.

According to arresting documents, Marcus Memmott, 23, was booked into the Tooele County Jail after a search of a home that had been reported as having distributed/downloaded child pornography.

The Stockton Police Department assisted the ICAC task force in the execution of the warrant.

An investigation started on October 20 when law enforcement had files of child pornography shared with them from an address in Tooele County via a peer-to-peer program. Detectives reviewed the files (images and videos) and confirmed they are depictions of child pornography.

During the search on Wednesday, contact was made with several individuals at the home, one of which was Memmott.

After being read his rights, Memmott provided the passcode to his cell phone and explained which

electronic devices belonged to him. He told police he is the owner and sole user of the items and denied viewing child pornography, documents state.

On scene forensics discovered evidence of child pornography in Memmott’s cell phone photo gallery. Once Memmott was told they found the evidence, he continued to deny any involvement and said he is not responsible.

Police stated several files of child pornography were found on the phone, including disturbing images of a female toddler being raped by an adult man.

Memmott was booked into jail on 10 counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor. His bail was set at $500,000.

Documents state police believe Memmott poses a high threat to his family and the community as a two-year-old female child lives at his home.

Another individual at the home, Scot Michael Phillips, 48, was also arrested during the search for failing to keep his sex offender registration information updated.

Police say Phillips did not register several vehicles he owns with the registry nor did he correct a misspelling of his name he knew was there.

In 2000, Philips was convicted of second-degree felony sex abuse of a child. He was originally given a year in jail and probation, which he violated, and was sent to prison in 2002. The details of that case are not known.

This article is based on a police report and may not contain the full details or findings that will be presented in court.