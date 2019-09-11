‘Stay cool’: Troopers remind teens about importance of buckling up

SALEM, Utah (ABC4 News) – With students back in school and getting behind the wheel, the Utah Highway Patrol is reminding teenagers about the importance of always buckling up.

UHP kicked off its Adopt-A-High School program at Salem Hills High School for the new school year.

Instead of writing citations, troopers surprised students with Creamies for those who were buckled up as they left campus Tuesday.

