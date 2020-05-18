Station Park drive-by Memorial Day display to honor fallen heroes

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) — Station Park and a local non-profit, Operation Hero, will present a drive-through Memorial Day display of over 50 American flags and 281 yard signs honoring those who passed away in service since September 11, 2001, according to SLC Public Relations.

The display will be available from May 23 through 25. The signs in the display will include each hero’s name, rank, military branch, date of death, and a picture.

Operation Hero is a charity founded by Antoinette Stapley, in honor of her husband who passed away during deployment. The purpose of the non-profit is to help service members and spouses manage loss.

“Military families hope they never get a ‘knock on the door” telling of the loss of a loved one,” added Stapley. “But if they do, they need to be better prepared than I was.”

The drive-by Memorial Day display is taking the place of Operation Hero’s Utah’s Service Members Honor and Remember Boot Display. However, the event was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

“We were sad that we couldn’t honor our fallen heroes with the boot display again this year,” said Stapley. “But we’ve found another beautiful way throughout the property to help the community remember and celebrate those brave men, women and families who have sacrificed for our freedom.”

For more information on Operation Hero, visit https://www.facebook.com/OperationHeroTracy/ and www.operationheroes.org.

