State to temporarily suspend consequences for expiring vehicle registrations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert issued an executive order to temporarily suspend enforcement of statutes for some expiring vehicle registrations through May 15, 2020.

The order is designed to grant a time-limited leniency period to Utahns attempting to navigate closures and appointment-only registration systems at the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles, according to the governor’s office.

The order is effective Thursday, April 30.

The Utah Division of Motor Vehicles has announced plans to reopen their lobbies by appointment only, beginning Friday, May 1. Appointments can be scheduled on DMV’s website.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: