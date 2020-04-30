SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert issued an executive order to temporarily suspend enforcement of statutes for some expiring vehicle registrations through May 15, 2020.
The order is designed to grant a time-limited leniency period to Utahns attempting to navigate closures and appointment-only registration systems at the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles, according to the governor’s office.
The order is effective Thursday, April 30.
The Utah Division of Motor Vehicles has announced plans to reopen their lobbies by appointment only, beginning Friday, May 1. Appointments can be scheduled on DMV’s website.
LATEST NEWS STORIES:
- Utah teams sent to NYC to battle COVID-19 begin coming home Thursday
- State to temporarily suspend consequences for expiring vehicle registrations
- Nurse delivers love letters from worried families to COVID-19 patients
- Summit County will likely lift stay-at-home order Saturday
- Guidelines set for Salt Lake County businesses reopening