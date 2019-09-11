State representative plans to introduce paid parental leave bill

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A local lawmaker says the state is missing out on quality employees and paid parental leave is the solution.

Starting a family is a challenge, and one of the biggest obstacles is time.

“They see that as something they deserve, and something their families deserve and many, many employers are choosing to provide that physical, mental, emotional family support,” said Representative Elizabeth Weight, (D) West Valley City.

Weight says the state is missing out on quality employees because it’s not competitive with paid family leave.

“We know that we are not keeping up with the private sector when we are not providing that particular leave,” she said.

She’s drafting a bill to offer full-time state employees six weeks of paid leave.

New moms and dads would be able to use it in the event of birth or adoption.

A similar bill has fallen flat several times, but Representative Weight says it’s worth another try.

“It’s time to pass that so that we are showing our state employees that we really are a family-sustaining and family-supportive and family-friendly state.”

Representative Weight is also looking into the possibility of adding foster care as a way to qualify for paid leave.

She plans to have the bill numbered soon and ready for the upcoming session.

