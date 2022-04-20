(ABC4) – Recreational or medicinal marijuana, where is it legal? Each state is responsible for setting their own laws on marijuana.

18 states including D.C and Guam have made recreational marijuana legal while 46 states have made medicinal marijuana legal.

States such as Texas and Georgia say that only CBD oil can be used for medicinal purposes.

States can either be fully legal, mixed, or fully illegal. For Utah, we’re a mixed state.

Utah states that marijuana can only be used for medicinal purposes under a physician prescription. Those in possession of marijuana without a medical card can receive jail time. Possession of as little as an ounce or less of marijuana can result in a six-month jail sentence.

Polls show that over 60% of Utah voters support full adult-use legalization.

Marijuana remains fully illegal in Idaho, Wyoming, Kansas and South Carolina.