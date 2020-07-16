State offers free counseling for Utahns experiencing COVID related stress

Utah (ABC4 News) – The state is offering free COVID-19 stress-related counseling for Uthans. More than 40 crisis counselors are ready to answer the calls from Utahns experiencing stress, anxiety, or depression due to COVID-19.

The Utah Strong Recovery Project, funded by a FEMA grant facilitated by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is designated to the Utah Department of Human Services Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health to provide statewide emotional support services specifically as a result of the pandemic.

Provided services will include emotional support, crisis counseling, mental health education and coping strategies, and referral for additional services and professional help.

“It is normal to feel stress at a time when you may be experiencing isolation, economic hardship, health worries, or the loss of a loved one. We want to talk through those feelings and provide you with professionally-led guidance on how you can cope with the changes in your world in a healthy, mentally strong way,” said Robert Snarr, the state’s grant administrator for the Recovery Project.

Utah Strong Recovery Project counselors will be avaliable seven days a week 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. You can call or text 385-386-2289 or email your first name and phone number to UtahStrong@utah.gov.

If you need an immediate response or help after hours, contact the Utah statewide Crisis Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the SAMHSA Distress Hotline at 1-800-985-5990. Video chat and counseling in Spanish and other languages are available.