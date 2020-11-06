State of Utah to explore Apple/Google virus exposure notification tech

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah’s COVID-19 Unified Command will explore utilizing Apple/Google’s Exposure Notification Express (EN Express) tool to notify Utahns of potential virus exposure through their mobile devices.

The technology provides confidential information to individuals who may have been exposed by someone who tests positive.

A press release sent by the Utah Department of Health states: “Due to this, and uncertainty with future budgets, the state has canceled its previously-issued request for proposal from vendors to integrate Bluetooth technology with the Healthy Together mobile app. Vendors who submitted proposals were notified earlier today of the state’s plans.”

EN express notifies people of their potential exposure to COVID-19 through the software on their Apple IOS and Android mobile devices.

The system provides privacy protection.

The person notified will not get any information about the person who exposed them. Location and exposure information is not shared with the state or other third parties.

Utah is still encouraging states to download and use the free Healthy Together mobile app as a tool for symptom assessments, connect to testing centers, receive test results, and get current information on how to keep themselves safe from COVID-19.