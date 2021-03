SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – State representatives Phil Lyman, (R) Blanding, and Doug Owens, (D) Salt Lake City don’t see eye to eye on public lands, but they did come together on a bill this legislative session.

Their bill, which has been signed by the governor, will create a visitor center at Bears Ears National Monument.

The two join us this week on Inside Side Utah Politics to break down the bill.