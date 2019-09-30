State lawmaker eyes ‘major structural reform’ to behavioral health system

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Monday marks the end of National Suicide Prevention Month. It’s an epidemic that hits our state particularly hard.

“In just the past year, we’ve lost more citizens than the population of Huntsville, Utah. It is the leading cause of death for young people ages 10-24. So, it truly is a public health crisis,” said Rep. Steve Eliason, (R) Sandy.

Eliason has run several suicide prevention bills over the years.

For the next legislative session, he’s pushing for “major structural reform” to the behavioral health system.

He wants to expand beds at the state mental hospital, improve integration between physical and mental health, and build mental health receiving centers.

Think Urgent Care for mental health.

“Where somebody can walk in, law enforcement can also do a drop off there, there’s no refusal. They get the specialized care and treatment they need, on a timely basis,” said Eliason.

Parents also play an important role. Make sure to be aware of the signs.

“It’s really any change in behavior. A change in the talk, anything with, you know, a change with sleep patterns, change in eating habits. Anything that’s at the extreme, talking about, I wish I had never been born,” said Kathy Davis with the State Board of Education.

And, be ready to intervene with a candid conversation.

If you or a loved one are in need, help is available.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

You can find local support at utahsuicideprevention.org

Also, make sure to download and use the Safe Ut App.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: