State issues public health order clarifying requirements for face masks in schools

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Health has issued a public health order clarifying standards for face coverings in schools.

The order specifies that every person on school property, or on a school bus, must wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth without openings that can be seen through, secures under the chin, and fits snugly against the sides of the nose and the face.

State officials say face masks must be worn, even when an individual is able to physical distance, except in very limited circumstances.

Face shields may only be worn without a face mask when the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication, including for an individual who is deaf or hard of hearing or while participating in speech therapy, according to state officials.

“Recent studies are showing that not all face coverings provide equal protection against COVID-19,” said Gov. Gary R. Herbert. “As we send our children back to school, we need to make sure that they are wearing face masks that actually reduce the spread of coronavirus in the air.”

