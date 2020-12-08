State health officials say businesses should start thinking about COVID vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)– Businesses have been impacted by the pandemic. Some forced to close, others have reduced hours, all of which implementing strict social distancing guidelines.

Health officials say although were months away from a public vaccine, businesses should start preparing for vaccine distribution.

“For businesses not only to protect those who work in those businesses need to be vaccinated it’s very important- vaccinations are one of the greatest public health achievements that have ever been,” Rich Lakin, Immunization Program Manager, Utah Department of Health said.

State health officials say the goal is to vaccinate all medical workers and those living in long term care facilities during the months of December and January. In February, all other essential workers will be immunized.

Senator Mitt Romney rallying support for another round of stimulus money. Senator Romney stressing the importance of passing more economic relief for things like vaccine distribution and unemployment before congress adjourns for the holiday.

“If you have a point of view on this and you want to see something like this passed please reach out to Senator Lee,” Senator Romney said. “There are a lot of people particularly among my conservative colleagues that are saying no we are not going to do it.

The Executive Director of the Inland Port Project says the port could play a key logistical role when shipping the vaccine west and storage.

Still a lot of unanswered questions on whether a business can require an employee to get vaccinated.