State caught up on rape kit backlog

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC 4 News)— Thursday, the state of Utah announced it is now the 8th state in the country to clear its sexual assault kit backlog.

“To finally clean off a back log that we have heard so much about not just here in Utah, but what is plaguing the United States,” Commissioner Jess Anderson Utah Department of Public Safety said. “Since 2015, we have processed 11,193 sex assault kits of those results been able to upload 5,025 to a national database and just under 2,000 suspects have been identified because of that effort”.

A bill was passed back in 2017 opening up recourses to help the state process its back log.

What used to take about two years to process, now takes 90 days and officials say the goal is to process kits in 30 days or less.

Information from rape kits can help bring criminals to justice and gives survivors some peace of mind that their attackers will face a fair day in court.

Utah State Representative Angela Romero has been at the forefront of this initiative.

“We had to bring a voice to survivors of sexual assault in many cases maybe their perpetrators won’t be caught but we know their DNA is in CODIS and if they do it again, we can catch them,” Democratic Representative Romero said.

Which is welcome news for medical professionals who work with survivors.

“I can truthfully tell them that this will be submitted and this will be tested not only that, but I can give them a card with information on where they can track their rape kit,” Dr. Julie Valentine SANE nurse said.

The legislature has given the DPS $1.6 million in additional funding to process kits in the hopes the state never gets backlogged again.

There are resources for folks who may be struggling with sexual assault.