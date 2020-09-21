Startup company 3D prints studio apartment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – There’s a new solution to building more housing, faster and 3D printing could be the key.

A Silicon Valley startup successfully 3D printed a 350 square foot studio apartment in 24 hours.

The hybrid building is a combination of materials and starts at $115,000.

Inside, it has a bedroom slash living room, kitchen and a bathroom.

