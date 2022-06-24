UTAH (ABC4) – Starbucks has taken note as temperatures have been rising across the nation. As of June 21, the first day of summer, the company has debuted two new fruity beverages along with two new food items that will make the sunny days ahead of us that much sweeter.

The two new beverages Starbucks tacks onto its menu fit into the Refresher category. The new Pineapple Passionfruit Starbucks Refresher was inspired by the nostalgic flavors of a pineapple popsicle and passionfruit shaved ice. The drink offers a delicious tropical flavor combination of pineapple and passionfruit hand-shaken and garnished with real real diced pineapple pieces and ice. Better yet, enjoy a Grande for only 100 calories! Representatives note that the beverage can also be ordered with lemonade “for an extra burst of flavor.”

The new Paradise Drink Starbucks Refresher is a takeoff of the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher. This non-dairy beverage comes with all the makings of its pineapple passionfruit cousin and incorporates coconut milk for a creamy twist, totaling out to 140 calories for a Grande.

Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher (Courtesy of Starbucks)

Paradise Drink Refresher (Courtesy of Starbucks)

Chicken, Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich (Courtesy of Starbucks)

Cookies & Cream Cake Pop (Courtesy of Starbucks)

New Summer Drinkware (Courtesy of Starbucks)

“The Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers beverage is like sunshine in a cup – the bright tropical flavors are radiant, happy and joyful. It’s the perfect summer sip for a little moment of escape wherever you are,” said Raegan Powell, a senior product developer from Starbucks R&D who led the creation of the new drink.

The new food items include a Chicken, Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich and a Cookies & Cream Cake Pop. The breakfast sandwich featured chicken, eggs, sweet maple butter spread, and a toasted oat biscuit roll. For a sweet treat, customers can opt for the new cake pop, composed of chocolate cake, creamy sandwich cookie buttercream, and cookie bits dipped in a white chocolate coating and finished off with a dusting of dark chocolate cookie crumbs.

Along with the new beverage and food options, Starbucks will also be offering new summer-themed drinkware including cold cups, tumblers, water bottles and more.