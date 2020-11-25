Stansbury Service Agency office manager charged for embezzling over thousands of dollars since May

STANSBURY PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – An employee with the Stansbury Service Agency has been charged after police say she allegedly engaged in theft and embezzlement of agency funds.

Last week, a press release issued by the Stansbury Service Agency said they learned of the theft on Nov. 13. and they were aware the employee had been arrested and taken into custody.

A records check located an arrest for the agency’s office manager, Tracey Leigh Schmidtke, arrested on November 15 and booked into the Tooele County Jail on multiple felony counts.

Documents state Schmidtke, who overseas all money transactions and pays all bills for her employer, had been making fraudulent charges through an unauthorized PayPal account she created in her employer’s name.

Police say Schmidtke linked her employer’s checking account to the unauthorized PayPal account and made numerous fraudulent charges and transactions.

During an interview with police, Schmidtke admitted she has been making these fraudulent

charges and transactions and trying to cover them up for almost a year by making fraudulent invoices from businesses to cover what she has been charging.

Schmidtke used the PayPal account in her employer’s name to transfer $33,700 to her personal checking account over the last three months in addition to using the PayPal account to pay for various merchandise and food from Amazon, eHarmony, Domino’s, Stitch Fix, Twitch, Urban Outfitters and many others totaling over $40,000 over a three month period, documents state.

Schmidtke admitted to making numerous personal vehicle payments using her employer’s account.

“At this time, there is only three months record of what transaction Schmidtke has done and

further are pending,” court documents state.

Schmidtke used her employer-issued credit card to make $21,184.24 in fraudulent, unauthorized purchases from Amazon, eHarmony, Domino’s, Stitch Fix, Twitch, Urban Outfitters, and many others between 05-29-2020 and 11-03-2020.

Schmidtke admitted to using the employer credit card but could not say on what or how much she

bought.

Schmidtke was charged on Nov 17 with second-degree felony theft and unlawful use of a financial card transaction, and third-degree felony forgery.

A background check shows no other criminal history in Utah.

