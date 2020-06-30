Staff member on Herriman high school football team test positive for COVID-19

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A staff member on the Herriman High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

After investigating the circumstances, high school officials say they have determined that it is necessary to quarantine all practice/conditioning staff and participants through July 7, 2020.

Utah suddenly surrounded by coronavirus hotspots, Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, and Arizona surge

High school officials are asking parents whose children have developed symptoms to contact their healthcare provider or find a COVID-19 testing site close to them. They also advise that team members wait for further instructions from their healthcare provider or testing site and remain isolated while they wait for test results.

Symptom of COVID-19 according to the state Health Department include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Utah’s COVID-19 transmission rates on the rise

COVID-19 is a highly contagious viral infection that causes a mild to severe respiratory illness. The virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person to person, mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, according to the Health Department. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Spread is more likely when people are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).