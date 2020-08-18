St. George woman sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A St. George woman will serve just under three years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl.

Lacey Nichole Crawshaw, 33, also known as Lacey Nichole Crawshaw-Leavitt and Lacey Nichole Crawshaw-Chavarria, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Nuffer last Wednesday. She will also serve three years of supervised release when she finishes her prison sentence.

Documents state Crawshaw sold counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to a confidential informant four times within 30 days.

“Drug dealers in Utah should be on notice. If you deal in fentanyl, you will find yourself in federal prison where there is zero chance for parole,” U.S. Attorney John W. Huber said. “I have directed officers, agents, and prosecutors that no case is too small for our review when it comes to fentanyl. It is too deadly of a substance to tolerate.”

According to the Department of Justice, Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid used as an analgesic (pain relief) and anesthetic. It is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin, according to a DEA.

The FBI said It is also on Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous cutting agents used by drug traffickers because lacing the pills with fentanyl makes the drug cheaper and generates larger profits for drug dealers.

“This case is a perfect example of teamwork between the Washington County Drug Task Force, the DEA, and the United States Attorney’s Office,” Sgt. Sean Sparks of the Washington County Drug Task Force said. “By now we’re all aware of the devastating effects fentanyl has on our communities, even in small quantities. This case illustrates the fact that it doesn’t matter the size of the case, we will collectively and tenaciously pursue drug dealers like Lacey Crawshaw.”

Crawshaw originally faced four counts of distribution of fentanyl but pleaded guilty to one count in a plea deal with federal prosecutors in April.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys from the St. George office of the United States Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. The case was investigated by members of the Washington County Drug Task Force and special agents with the DEA.