ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.

Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail to install.

According to police records, an officer with the Washington City Police Department (WCPD) was patrolling the area of 1800 E when he noticed a driver en route that he identified as Angela Davis, a wanted person.

The officer proceeded with a traffic stop on 1749 E Red Hills Pkwy. Davis compiled and was placed under arrest.

Davis then noted that her children were home alone and requested to call her mother to inform her of the incident. Davis’ mother did not answer, so an officer went to her residence at 2056 E Middleton Dr.

Upon being placed in the police vehicle, Davis asked that her purse be left in her car, which officers complied with.

During a search of Davis’ vehicle, law enforcement allegedly located a glass pipe with Methamphetamine residue in Davis’ purse.

When officers got to Davis’ residence, they found two children of one and three years old alone in the house. The garage door was broken and left open and the door inside the garage was unlocked. The one-year-old was allegedly left with a full diaper, while several open beer cans were left on the counter within the older child’s reach.