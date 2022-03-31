ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is accused of sexually abusing a child over the course of several years in collaboration with her partner.

Laura Regg, 35, is facing over a dozen charges including eight counts of rape of a child, eight counts of sodomy of a child, and eight counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child. At this time, Reggs is confined in Washington County Purgatory in Hurricane on other charges unrelated to this incident.

The charges were derived from an investigation that began in January 2022 when law enforcement received reports of child molestation.

During a forensic interview with the 12-year-old victim which took place on Feb. 8, detectives learned that the abuse began when the girl was nine years old and lasted up until she was 11, as noted in the probable cause statement.

Regg and her partner lived with the girl throughout the course of the alleged abuse, which included rape and sodomy. According to the probable cause statement, the couple worked in partnership to carry out these sexual acts. Additionally, the duo forced the girl to watch them have sex. During one incident, Regg allegedly drugged the victim with a syringe to ease her pain.

The girl disclosed that she didn’t tell anyone of the abuse because the couple threatened that they would go to prison if she did. Additionally, the victim stated that she was nervous to tell anyone about her experience with the couple because she was afraid of getting in trouble.

During a police interview at the jail, Regg allegedly denied any of this happening, saying that nothing happened between the girl and her partner “as far as she knows”, adding that she believes the victim made up all of these allegations because she did not like her partner.

At this time, Regg has been arrested on 15 charges will remain in custody without bail.